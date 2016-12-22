CTA will offer free train, bus rides on New Year’s Eve

If you’re planning to welcome 2017 at one of Chicago's many New Year's Eve parties, the CTA has your travel plans covered. The CTA announced that it will once again offer free rides on all of its trains and buses between 10pm on New Year’s Eve and 4am on New Year’s Day. The free rides have been sponsored by Miller Lite for the last five years to encourage safe transportation. According to the CTA, the popular program provided more than 113,000 free rides last New Year’s Eve.

Bus and rail service will run on the regular Saturday and Sunday schedules over the New Year’s weekend, with additional service scheduled for the busiest rail and bus routes. The CTA said it will also extend hours of operation and increase service frequency on several routes.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.