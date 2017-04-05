  • Blog
  • Theater & Performance
Definition Theatre Company to stage ‘An Octoroon’

By Kris Vire Posted: Wednesday April 5 2017, 5:52pm

Photograph: Joe Mazza

Definition Theatre Company has snagged the rights to the Chicago premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s An Octoroon, the company announced this afternoon.

Jacobs-Jenkins’s Obie Award–winning 2014 work is a deconstruction of a 19th-century plantation melodrama by Irish playwright Dion Boucicault, whose racial and sexual politics get a thoroughly modern excavation. (Jacobs-Jenkins writes both Boucicault and himself into the play as characters.) The playwright, who is 32, was named both a MacArthur “genius” fellow and a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2016. His work has previously been produced in Chicago by Victory Gardens (Appropriate) and the Goodman Theatre (Gloria). For a young non-Equity company like Definition to nab An Octoroon, which Time Out New York’s Helen Shaw wrote “cemented Branden Jacobs-Jenkins in his position as a star playwright with serious things to say,” feels like a big get.

But Definition, founded just a few years ago by a group of University of Illinois graduates, has shown a healthy knack for forging strong alignments. The company has already worked with established directors like Chuck Smith and Michael Halberstam, and had its highest-profile success last year with a co-production with The New Colony, Byhalia, Mississippi, which was picked up by Steppenwolf Theatre Company for a remount following its sold-out run at the Den Theatre. Definition has also recruited an “artistic advisory board” filled with boldface names, two more of which it added today: former Steppenwolf artistic director Martha Lavey and actor-director Phylicia Rashad.

An Octoroon is being produced in association with the Goodman, according to an announcement, with Chuck Smith, a Goodman resident director, at the helm. It will run July 21 to August 20 in the Richard Christiansen Theatre at Victory Gardens, where Definition has become a resident company. Casting and other information remains to be announced.

By Kris Vire

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

