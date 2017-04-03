Don’t miss Bernie Sanders speak at People’s Summit in Chicago

The People’s Summit is returning to Chicago in June, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been tabbed to deliver the event's keynote address. Sanders is among several high-profile special guests tentatively scheduled to speak at the summit, which runs June 9–11 at McCormick Place. Registration opens April 15 at thepeoplessummit.org.

Few details were provided about Sanders' speech, but organizers said the second People's Summit will focus on "moving beyond resistance to a building a broad people’s movement for a just world." Other scheduled speakers include political commentator Van Jones, activist and filmmaker Michael Moore, journalist Bill McKibben and former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner.

Sanders, chair of the Senate Democratic Outreach Committee and former presidential candidate, rose to national prominence during the 2016 Democratic primary—a contest he eventually lost to Hillary Clinton. Organizers of the People's Summit 2.0 said they are looking to continue work started during the primary and last year's event to build the progressive movement beyond the 2016 election. Approximately 3,000 people attended the inaugural People's Summit, according to the event's website.

