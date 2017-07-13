Elevated Films kicks off its summer series with 'Person to Person' screening

Elevated Films, the outdoor independent movie series that supports cinema and local youth arts programs in Chicago, has announced its first summer screening: a sneak preview of Dustin Guy Defa’s Person to Person. The film, which stars Michael Cera (fresh off of his God-level cameo as Wally Brando in Twin Peaks), was well-received at its Sundance World premiere and will be distributed later in the year by Magnolia Pictures. The ensemble drama has been described as following a "variety of New York characters as they navigate personal relationships and unexpected problems over the course of a single day." Person to Person co-stars Bene Coopersmith, Broad City star Abbi Jacobson and Chicago-native Tavi Genvinson.

The screening will take place on July 17 on the roof deck of Columbia College's Media Production Center at 1600 South State Street and Chicago filmmaker Joe Swanberg, who executive produced, will moderate a post-screening Q&A with director Defa and star Coopersmith. "I'm incredibly proud to be involved with Person to Person, it’s a really funny, warm, uplifting film, and I can't wait to share it with the Chicago audience on a summer night,” says Swanberg. Tickets for Person to Person can be purchased for $10, while students may attend for free. Doors open with cocktails at 7:30pm and the screening begins at 8:30pm. For more information, visit the Elevated Films website.

