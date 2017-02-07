Empty Bottle reveals initial lineup of 25th anniversary concerts

The Empty Bottle is turning 25 this year and to celebrate, the venue is inviting some of its old friends back for a string of special shows at the storied Ukrainian Village music venue. The concert series will run through the entire year, but the spring lineup of headlining acts was revealed today.

The EB25 series kicks off on March 25 with a set from New Orleans organ-driven dance music duo Quintron and Miss Pussycat. The following day, local post-rock stalwarts Tortoise (the band first played at the Bottle all the way back in 1994) will turn in two sets. In April, reunited alternative hip-hop duo the Cool Kids and Columbus, Ohio, punk rockers New Bomb Turks headline separate nights at the venue. And in May, Chicago rock outfit Local H will celebrate its own 25th anniversary, returning to the Bottle's stage for the first time since 2011.

Tickets for all of these shows go on sale via the Empty Bottle's website on Friday, February 10 at 10am. If you prefer physical tickets to digital ones, the venue will be holding a pre-sale at the Empty Bottle box office on February 8 and 9 from 5–8pm.

Check out the initial lineup of EB25 shows below and look forward to even more anniversary festivities throughout the rest of the year.

Mar 25: Quintron & Miss Pussycat + Nobunny + The Goblins (9pm; $20, advance $15)

Mar 26: Tortoise (6pm and 9:30pm; $20)

Apr 14: The Cool Kids (9pm; $25)

Apr 15: New Bomb Turks + Daylight Robbery + Mixed Deuce + Bric-a-Brac Records DJs (9pm; $20)

May 27: Local H (9pm; $20, advance $15)

