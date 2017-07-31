Enter to win VIP prize packs for Chicago Hot Dog Fest 2017

Chicago, it's almost time to pledge allegiance to your favorite food group. Chicago Hot Dog Fest is gearing up for three days of meaty fun at the Chicago History Museum. The event, which is scheduled for August 11–13, brings together some of the best hot dog purveyors in town, including Byron's Hot Dogs, Edzo's, Dog House Grill and Big Bob & Fritzy's. Admission is free, but if you want to purchase a hot dog, you'll need Dog Dollars—our favorite form of currency. That's where we come in. We're giving away four VIP tickets to the Chicago History Museum plus $30 in Dog Dollars. All you have to do is enter below.

