Finalists named for Broadway in Chicago Emerging Theatre Award

The League of Chicago Theatres has announced the five finalists for the 11th annual Broadway in Chicago Emerging Theatre Award. The nominees are: Chicago Fringe Festival, Definition Theatre Company, Midsommer Flight, Route 66 Theatre and Windy City Playhouse.

The Emerging Theatre Award was established in 2007 to recognize some of the city’s most promising up-and-coming theaters. To be eligible, companies must be between three and 10 years old and have membership in the League. The finalists are chosen by a nominating committee, and the full membership of the League of Chicago Theatres votes to choose the recipient. Broadway in Chicago has sponsored the Emerging Theatre Award since its inception, providing a cash prize of $5,000 and a yearlong package of marketing and advertising support.

Past recipients of the award include Sideshow Theatre Company, Jackalope Theatre Company, Oracle Productions, The House Theatre of Chicago, Silk Road Theatre Project (now Silk Road Rising), the side project, Steep Theatre, The New Colony, Theatre Seven of Chicago and 16th Street Theater. The 2017 award will be presented at the League of Chicago Theatres’ annual gala on May 22.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.