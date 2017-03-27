Fly to Iceland from Chicago for $99 starting this summer

Iceland is becoming an increasingly popular destination for students and tourists, alike. Now, this Nordic island nation is more accessible than ever, with Wow Air's announcement that it will offer $99 flights from Chicago to Iceland starting in July.

O'Hare International Airport will be the Icelandic airline's first Midwest market, giving Chicagoans access to Iceland (and 23 other destinations) at a remarkably low price. For $149, Windy City travelers can continue on to European cities such as Amsterdam, Paris, London and Berlin.

Service from O'Hare to Keflavik Airport will be available four times a week. Tickets went on sale Monday, but the first O'Hare flight isn't scheduled until July 13. The announcement makes Chicago Wow's 10th destination in North America. You might as well make those vacation plans now—it's not going to get any cheaper than this.

