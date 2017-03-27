  • Blog
  • Transport & Travel
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Fly to Iceland from Chicago for $99 starting this summer

By Jonathan Samples Posted: Monday March 27 2017, 4:26pm

Fly to Iceland from Chicago for $99 starting this summer
Photograph: CC/Flickr/Mark Fischer

Iceland is becoming an increasingly popular destination for students and tourists, alike. Now, this Nordic island nation is more accessible than ever, with Wow Air's announcement that it will offer $99 flights from Chicago to Iceland starting in July.

O'Hare International Airport will be the Icelandic airline's first Midwest market, giving Chicagoans access to Iceland (and 23 other destinations) at a remarkably low price. For $149, Windy City travelers can continue on to European cities such as Amsterdam, Paris, London and Berlin.

Service from O'Hare to Keflavik Airport will be available four times a week. Tickets went on sale Monday, but the first O'Hare flight isn't scheduled until July 13. The announcement makes Chicago Wow's 10th destination in North America. You might as well make those vacation plans now—it's not going to get any cheaper than this.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jonathan Samples 237 Posts

Jon is an assistant editor, blogs, at Time Out Chicago. He once ran down a mountain to escape a lightning storm. Follow him on Twitter @strikechords.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest