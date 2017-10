FoBAB just released its complete (and extensive) brewery lineup

If you've ever attended the Festival of Barrel Aged Beers, you know that the sheer number of breweries in attendance can be intimidating. With 20 samples per session and four hours to walk the floor, you need to plan your drinking strategically, making sure to seek out high-ABV drafts from some of your favorite breweries while also trying pours from visiting brewers.

This year, attendees will be able to do a bit of advance planning. Usually FoBAB keeps its brewery lineup under wraps until after judges have tasted the beers in competition and made best in show selections during the event's first session on Friday night. In honor of the festival's 15th anniversary, it's breaking with tradition and revealing all 200 breweries that will be in attendance at the UIC Forum on Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11.

You'll find plenty of familiar, Chicago-area breweries on the list, including returning FoBAB attendees such as Half Acre, Off Color, Marz and Moody Tongue. There are also some notable visiting breweries, including Texas farmhouse ale specialists Jester King, Brooklyn-based Grimm Brothers Brewhouse and Mikkeller Brewing's San Diego outpost.

Scroll through the complete lineup below and get your FoBAB tickets if you haven't already. The 1–5pm session on Saturday is already sold out, but there are still tickets available for the 6–10pm sessions on Friday and Saturday.

10 Barrel Brewing

18th Street Brewing

2 Fools Cider

3 Floyds Brewing Co.

3 Sheeps Brewing Co.

4 Hands Brewery

4 Noses Brewing Company

5 Rabbit Cerveceria

Against The Grain

Allagash Brewing Company

Almanac Beer Co.

Alter Brewing Company

Angry Orchard

Arclight Brewing Company

Around the Bend

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

Atom Brewing Company

August Schell Brewing Company

Avery Brewing Company

Baderbrau Brewing Company

Ballast Point Brewing Company

Bear Republic Brewing Company

Begyle Brewing

Bell's Brewery Inc

Bent River Brewing Co.

Blackberry Farm Brewery

Blue Blood Brewing

Blue Island Beer Company

Blue Moon Brewing Company

Blue Nose Brewery

Blue Point Brewing

Braxton Brewing Co.

BrickStone Brewery

Brickstone Brewpub

BuckleDown

Burn 'Em Brewing

Byway Brewing Co.

Cahoots Brewing

Carson's Brewing

Cascade Brewing

Central State Brewing

Central Waters Brewing Company

Cerebral Brewing

Church Street Brewing Company

Coppertail Brewing

Coronado Brewing Company

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

Cruz Blanca Brewery

Crystal Lake Brewing

Dérive Brewing Company

Deschutes Brewery

DESTIHL Brewery

DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works

Dovetail Brewery

Empirical Brewery

Epic Brewing Company

Evil Horse Brewing Co.

Excel Brewing Company

Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Flossmoor Station Brewing Company

Forbidden Root

Forge Brewhouse

Four Fathers Brewing

Four Peaks Brewing Company

Free Will Brewing Co.

Fremont Brewing

Goose Island Beer Co.

Greenstar Brewing

Grimm Brothers Brewhouse

Hailstorm Brewing Co

Half Acre Beer Co.

Half Day Brewing Company

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Haymarket Pub & Brewery

Hopewell Brewing Company

Horse Thief Hollow

Illuminated Brew Works LLC

Imperial Oak Brewing

Indeed Brewing Company

Iron Spike Brewing Company

Jester King Brewery

JT Walker's Brewery

Karetas Brewing

La Cumbre Brewing Co.

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Lake Bluff Brewing Co.

Lakefront Brewery

Lil Beaver Brewery

Lionstone Brewing

Listermann/Triple Digit Brewing

Lo Rez Brewing

Lunar Brewing Company

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

Marble Brewery

Mark Twain Brewing Company

Marz Community Brewing

Metal Monkey Brewing

Metropolitan Brewing

Mikerphone Brewing

Mikkeller Brewing San Diego

Misbeehavin' Meads

Miskatonic Brewing Company

MKE Brewing Co.

MobCraft Beer

Moody Tongue Brewing Company

More Brewing Company

Mothers Brewing

Nebraska Brewing Company

New Belgium Brewing

New Holland Brewing Co.

Noon Whistle Brewing

Oak Park Brewing Company

Obed and Isaacs

Odd Side Ales

Odell Brewing

Old Irving Brewing

Off Color Brewing

On Tour Brewing

One Trick Pony Brewery

Only Child Brewing Co.

Oskar Blues Brewery

Peckish Pig

Penrose Brewing Company

Perennial Artisan Ales

Perrin Brewing Company

pFriem Family Brewers

Pig Minds Brewing

Pipeworks Brewing Company

Pollyanna Brewing Company

Prairie Krafts

Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Quaff On Brewing

RAM Restaurant & Brewery - Wheeling

Revolution Brewing

Revolution Brewing - Brewpub

Rhinegeist Brewery

Rivertown Brewing Company

Rock Bottom Brewery Orland Park

Rock Bottom Brewery - Portland

Rock Bottom Brewery - Chicago

Rogue Ale & Spirits

Saint Archer Brewing Company

Samuel Adams

Schlafly Beer (The Saint Louis Brewery)

Scorched Earth Brewing Co.

Seattle Cider Company

Shoreline Brewery

Short's Brewing Company

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Ska Brewing

Sketchbook Brewing Co.

Smylie Brothers Brewing Co.

Solemn Oath Brewery

Speciation Artisan Ales

Spiteful Brewing

Starcut Ciders

Stockholm's Vardshus, Inc.

Stone Brewing

Sun King Brewery

Sun King Tap Room & Small Batch Brewery

Surly Brewing Co.

SweetWater Brewing Company

Temperance Beer Co.

Ten Ninety Brewing Co.

The Blind Pig Brewery

The Bruery & Bruery Terreux

The Dayton Beer Company

The Lost Abbey

The Lucky Monk

The Rare Barrel

The Sour Note Brewing

Tighthead Brewing Company

Tin City Cider Co.

Transient Artisan Ales

TRVE Brewing

Twisted Hippo

Two Brothers Brewing Company

Two Roads Brewing Company

Union Craft Brewing

Upland Brewery

Upper Hand Brewery

Upstream Brewing Company

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

Vander Mill

Verboten Brewing

Virtue Cider

Warped Wing Brewing Company

Waterfront Brewery

Watermark Brewing Co.

WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Werk Force Brewing Co.

West Sixth Brewing

Whiner Beer

White Oak Brewing

Wicked Weed Brewing

Wild Onion Brewery

Wiley Roots

Wolf's Ridge Brewing

Woodfour Brewing Co.

Zaftig Brewing Company

