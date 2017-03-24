Food truck fests are back at Daley Plaza and Pioneer Court this year

ICYMI, Daley Plaza is filled with food trucks today. The City of Chicago's food truck fests are back in full swing starting today, if today's weather isn't fitting enough. From now through October, you'll find a lineup of food trucks, with offerings from empanadas to pizza, saving you from #sadlunch blues. The food truck fest will take place 11am–3pm weekly at Daley Plaza and once a month at Pioneer Court, a new location making its debut this year.

Food trucks have seen a bit of a decline this year, what with Chicago's food truck laws being notoriously strict, from downtown parking restrictions to food preparation regulations. Brick-and-mortar locations are on the up, with Dönermen's Dmen Tap being the most recent. So head out to the fest to show our local food trucks some love—they'll appreciate it. Check out the dates below and mark your calendars for the next fest.

Daley Plaza:

March 24, 31

April 7, 13, 21, 26

May 2, 12, 17, 24, 31

June 9, 23, 30

July 7, 12, 21, 28

August 2, 11, 18, 25

September 1, 6, 15, 22, 29

October 6, 13, 20, 25

Pioneer Court:

March 29

April 12

May 10

June 8

July 19

August 16

September 12

October 4