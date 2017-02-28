For the first time, Chicago experienced a snowless January and February

It’s official. Tuesday’s mild weather means Chicago will get out of February without a single noteworthy snowstorm, setting yet another weather-related record in 2017. For the first time in recorded history, Chicago has had no measurable snowfall in the months of January and February.
The National Weather Service tweeted out that this striking lack of snow is something never before witnessed in the 146 years since record keeping began in Chicago.
Although the chances of measurable snowfall decreases once we get into the months of March and April, there is still some potential for a late-season snowstorm. Chicago has witnessed significant snow events in both months, according to the NWS. The largest March snowstorm in the city’s history occurred on March 25–26, 1930, and dropped 19.2 inches across Chicagoland. April’s biggest snowstorm (10.7 inches) occurred on April 1–2, 1954.
No snow does not mean ideal weather, however. The NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Tuesday evening throughout the Chicago area, which includes a significant thunderstorm risk, significant hail risk, elevated tornado risk, elevated flooding risk and a significant wind damage risk.
