Foursquare data shows that Illinois loves Giordano's while New York prefers Pizza Hut

If you ever needed affirmation of the fact that Chicagoans have the best taste in pizza, then look no further than this map of the most popular pizza chains by state.

.@pizzahut rules the US — See which pizza chain is the most popular in every state pic.twitter.com/oXJX67gWaF — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 9, 2017

Business Insider created a map that depicts the most popular pizza chain in every state based on Foursquare check-ins, and for the most part the results come as little surprise. Pizza Hut lays claim to 21 states across the country, the most of any chain on the map, followed by a smattering of other national and regional chains.

But right smack dab in the middle of the map is a beautiful sight: the Giordano's logo placed firmly in the state of Illinois. That's right, instead of some super-chain that serves up mediocre pies, Illinois residents check into one of the city's best Chicago-style deep dish purveyors more often than any other pizza joint in the state.

There is one interesting note to be made in the northeast corner of the map. For all the smack New Yorkers talk about how superior their city's pizza is to Chicago's, they sure do seem to love Pizza Hut. You would think that any New Yorker's pizza chain of choice would serve giant, floppy slices that need to be folded in half before they're consumed—perhaps they just prefer the generic (and easier to consume) stylings of a national chain? That's not another gratuitous potshot at New York's pizza, it's just an observation based on some cold hard data.

