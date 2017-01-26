Garrett Popcorn releasing a special Valentine's Day flavor

Still looking for the perfect gift for bae this Valentine's Day? As if a heart-shaped chocolate cake from Portillo's wasn't enough, go over-the-top with classic Chicago indulgences with Garrett Popcorn's new concoction. It's called the Sweetheart Mix, a combination of White Chocolate CaramelCrisp and Simply Strawberry—making a pink and white mixture that's gushing with Valentine's Day merriment.

The mix is available at all Chicago Garrett Popcorn locations (listed below) and online. In shops, you'll be able to get any size bag of Sweetheart Mix you'd like as well as the one– and two- gallon sizes in a tin. The tins are also available online, as well as bundles including both classic Garrett Mix and Sweetheart Mix. The Sweetheart Mix is available from January 20 to February 14.

27 W Jackson Blvd

625 N Michigan Ave

600 E Grand Ave (Navy Pier)

4 E Madison St

26 W Randolph St

500 W Madison St (Citigroup Center, 2nd floor)

835 N Michigan Ave (Water Tower Place)

151 N Michigan Ave (Millennium Park Plaza)

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza (Merchandise Mart, 2nd floor food court)

737 E 87th St

Both O'Hare Airport locations, Terminal 1, Concourse B and Terminal 3, Concourse H (January 27–February 9 only)

5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg (Woodfield Mall)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.