Portillo's is offering one of the sweetest Valentine's Day treats

Valentine's Day is the time of year for heart-shaped foods, whether you're craving pizza, chocolate or pancakes. This year, Portillo's is getting in on the celebration—thankfully, the Illinois chain isn't debuting a Chicago-style hot dog that has been twisted into an (even more) unnatural shape.

From February 10–14, Portillo's will be offering a heart-shaped version of its popular chocolate cake—the one that you usually consume in milkshake form. Each cake is $14.99 and can be pre-ordered on Portillo's website for pick up at your local Portillo's location (including the chain's newest Chicago restaurant on Taylor Street).

Whether you're buying a cake for someone you love or to celebrate being single, you can feel extra good about your purchase. Up to $25,000 of proceeds from the cakes will be donated to the American Red Cross as part of the chain's newly launched Portillo's For Good program, which allows local and national non-profit organizations to partner with the restaurant to "assist in fundraising and support of charitable giving opportunities."

