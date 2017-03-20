Get a lift with Chicago Water Taxi starting now

March 20 is the first day of spring, which means Chicago Water Taxi couldn't have picked a better day to kick off its 2017 season. Starting today, the popular yellow boats will begin operating at several docks along the main branch of the Chicago River.

To start the season, Chicago Water Taxi will make regular stops at its Michigan Avenue, Riverwalk Clark Street, LaSalle and Ogilvie/Union docks. Expanded service to North Avenue, Chinatown and Chicago Avenue will begin later this spring.

A one-way ticket on the Chicago Water Taxi is $5, which means it's a relatively cheap option to get from the Riverwalk to the West Loop, or vice versa. And if you're a tourist looking for a quick trip along the river or just like commuting to work in style, you can pick up an all-day, 10-ride or 31-day pass. Ticket options, schedules and dock locations are available at Chicago Water Taxi's website.

