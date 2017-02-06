Get a peek inside the Uptown Theatre thanks to Regina Spektor

If, like us, you've dreamed about seeing the inside of the long-closed Uptown Theatre you're in luck. The newest music video from singer-songwriter Regina Spektor pulls back the curtain on the theater that hasn't hosted a public show since the early ’80s and gives curious Chicagoans a look inside the majestic theater.

Chicagoans might also recognize ballerina Victoria Jaiani of the Joffrey Ballet, who dances through the stunning space as Spektor sings from behind a piano in the theater's lobby in “Black and White.”

“I certainly did enjoy dancing in the theater. It is absolutely glorious and I do hope one day it's restored to its full glory,” Jaiani told the Chicago Tribune.

You can't catch Spektor at the Uptown Theatre (we wish), but she's bringing her Remember Us to Life tour to the Chicago Theatre on March 24.

