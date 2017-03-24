  • Blog
Get access to exclusive food and drink events with the James Beard Foundation's Greens program

By Elizabeth Atkinson Posted: Friday March 24 2017, 5:58pm

Photo: Jeff Marini

If you're one of those people that loves to know what's going on first in Chicago's food and drink world, the James Beard Foundation is rolling out a program for you. The Chicago Tribune reported that the James Beard Foundation's New York City program, Greens, will be opening a chapter in Chicago. It's for people ages 21 to 39 and gives members access to events around the city.

A membership will cost you $75 a year, netting you discounts, early access to public and members-only events, and JBF's exclusive newsletters. Events start June 6 with a tiki party at River North's Three Dots and a Dash, but the website promises events like multi-course dinners, hands-on cooking classes, demos, cocktail parties and tastings.

You can apply for membership now, but until the parties start in June, here's a list of upcoming Chicago events:

June 6: Tiki party at Three Dots and a Dash
July: Game night at Chicago Athletic Association
September: Chicago Gourmet collaboration at the Crown at Tribune Tower
October: Cuts and Cabernet at Prime & Provisions

