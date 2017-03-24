Get access to exclusive food and drink events with the James Beard Foundation's Greens program

If you're one of those people that loves to know what's going on first in Chicago's food and drink world, the James Beard Foundation is rolling out a program for you. The Chicago Tribune reported that the James Beard Foundation's New York City program, Greens, will be opening a chapter in Chicago. It's for people ages 21 to 39 and gives members access to events around the city.

A membership will cost you $75 a year, netting you discounts, early access to public and members-only events, and JBF's exclusive newsletters. Events start June 6 with a tiki party at River North's Three Dots and a Dash, but the website promises events like multi-course dinners, hands-on cooking classes, demos, cocktail parties and tastings.

You can apply for membership now, but until the parties start in June, here's a list of upcoming Chicago events:

June 6: Tiki party at Three Dots and a Dash

July: Game night at Chicago Athletic Association

September: Chicago Gourmet collaboration at the Crown at Tribune Tower

October: Cuts and Cabernet at Prime & Provisions

