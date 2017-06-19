Get ready to go nuts at Donut Day presented by Time Out Chicago

Some of us love a good donut to start off the morning, but even more of us could eat the pastries any time of the day. You'll be able to get your fill of fried dough at Donut Day presented by Time Out Chicago, which gathers some of the best donuts in the city for two indulgent tasting sessions at Chicago Illuminating Company (2110 S Wabash Ave) on Sunday, June 25. During the event, you'll get a sample of every donut being offered, as well as a cup of joe from Ipsento Coffee and two complimentary drinks from the bar. Plus, you'll be able to listen to tunes from DJ Windy Timmy and learn more about the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Get your tickets to one of two sessions (10:30am–noon or 12:30–2pm) for just $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. You can also bring a squad of four donut enthusiasts for $75.

Not salivating yet? Take a look at the list of donut vendors that will be offering up their wares:

Stan’s Donuts

Glazed & Infused

Delightful Pastries

Beavers Donuts

Joe Donut

Somethin' Sweet Donuts

Ipsento Coffee

Plus, take a look at photos from last year before getting your hands on a ticket (or two):

