Go get a free Chicago-style hot dog at Chubby Wieners today

By Elizabeth Atkinson Posted: Tuesday January 31 2017, 12:23pm

Photograph: Kristine Kuczora
Chubby Wieners

After announcing its grand re-opening, Lincoln Square's Chubby Wieners is celebrating its 10th year in business with a free Chicago-style hot dog (one per person, while supply lasts) for the first 200 people who stop by today. You'll get the restaurant's signature Chubby, with neon-green relish, dill pickle, mustard, diced onions, sport peppers, tomatoes and celery salt. 

In addition to giving away free dogs, Chubby Wieners will also be introducing new menu items like handmade milkshakes, so be sure to make sure you have some cash on hand to fully indulge in one of Chicago's best hot dog stands.

