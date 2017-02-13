  • Blog
Grab some free condoms in the Loop on Valentine's Day

By Jonathan Samples Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 11:10am

Photograph: Courtesy SKYN Condoms by LifeStyles

As a direct result of being one of the most romantic day of the year, Tuesday is also National Condom Day, and LifeStyles is celebrating by handing out free contraceptives in major cities across the U.S. In Chicago, SKYN Condoms’ "Condom Cupids" will be distributing free rubbers near State and Lake beginning at 9am on Valentine's Day.

According to the company’s 2017 millennial sex survey, Valentine’s Day finished just behind birthdays as the second most popular occasions for sex (sounds about right). If you need to save some money and (safely) get busy this Valentine’s Day, you may want to go grab some free condoms so that your relationship doesn't take a much more serious turn nine months from now.

