Halcyon Theatre announces ‘The River Bride’ casting

Halcyon Theatre has revealed casting for the Chicago premiere of The River Bride by Marisela Treviño Orta. The 2014 play, inspired in part by Brazilian folklore, concerns sisters Helena (Flavia Pallozzi) and Belmira (Sofia Tew). Belmira is on the eve of her wedding to Duarte (Johnathan Nieves), the man Helena believes should have been hers, when a mysterious stranger (Nate Santana) is pulled out of the river and draws the attentions of both sisters. Johnny Garcia and Ana Maria Alvarez round out the cast.

Rinska Carrasco-Prestinary will direct the production, to be staged at Albany Park’s Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, where Halcyon is in residence. The River Bride runs May 11 to June 18.

