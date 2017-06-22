Headliners announced for first Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

The initial lineup for this fall’s inaugural Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, dubbed Destinos, includes visiting companies from Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia, as well as works by four Chicago Latinx theater companies.

Cuba’s Ludi Teatro will make its U.S. debut as part of the festival, according to the fest’s organizer Chicago Latino Theatre Alliance, which was formed in late 2016 as a partnership of the National Museum of Mexican Art, the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago and the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance. Other visitors on tap include Mexico’s Teatro Línea de Sombra, which will present its devised piece Amarillo at Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s new space the Yard, as well as Puerto Rico’s Arte Boricua, Colombia’s Vueltas Bravas Producciones, New York’s Felix Rojas and, from Los Angeles, the West Coast outpost of erstwhile Chicago company Teatro Luna.

Chicago companies Aguijón Theater, Teatro Vista, UrbanTheater Company and Water People Theater will all be represented in the festival as well. In addition to Chicago Shakespeare, Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, Victory Gardens Theater and the National Museum of Mexican Art will serve as partner venues for the fest, which takes place from September 29 to October 29. Additional details are expected to be announced in August.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.