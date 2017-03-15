Here's the pizza you'll eat (and the people you'll see) at Chicago Pizza Summit

Consider yourself an avid pizza fan but weren't able to grab tickets for the second annual Old Style Chicago Pizza Summit? You still have a chance. You'll have to prove yourself worthy by eating as many slices of pizza as possible within sixty seconds in a video submission. Organizers will be selecting six winners per session (and if you win, you'll get a plus one) which means that there are 24 tickets up for grabs.

If you already have your tickets, we have some news for you too. The summit will feature an appearance by Jamie Culliton, the current World Dough Tossing Champion and the kind of celebrity that you're probably only aware of if you're a true pizza fanatic. If that isn't enough, Old Style Chicago Pizza Summit has also revealed the lineup of vendors that will be serving the all-you-can-eat-pizza during the event. Check out the list below and prepare yourself for your pizza-eating endeavors.

Boiler Room

Taco In A Bag

Lou Malnati's

Moneygun

Panino's

Bacci Pizza

Dimo's

Gino's East

Home Run Inn

+ two more to be announced

