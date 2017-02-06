Chicago Pizza Summit is back for 2017

Chicago has a neverending love for pizza, from thin-crust slices to thick Chicago-style pies. Dedicating one day to the food we hold so near and dear to our heart, then, seems like the only reasonable thing to do, so in honor of pizza: The Chicago Pizza Summit, the day-long festival that Old Style debuted last year with Andrew W.K., is back. This year's emcee will be local rapper ShowYouSuck and the event will take place April 9 at Wicker Park's Chop Shop.

Like last year, the vendor lineup won't be announced until March, but we do know a few things that will be going on during the event. This year will feature the first Chicago Pizza Olympics and the return of the U.S. Pizza Museum, along with a few surprises not yet announced.

But the most important thing is that you set your alarm, because tickets sold out very quickly last year. You can get your tickets on the Empty Bottle's website on Thursday, February 9 at noon, for one of two sessions on April 9: 2 to 5pm or 6 to 9pm. Tickets are $35 a piece and include all-you-can-eat pizza and five beer tickets good for Old Style or Old Style Light. You'll also get a commemorative Old Style pizza-shaped plate to help you remember the event.

