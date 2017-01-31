  • Blog
Hooters is launching its first fast-casual restaurant in a Chicago suburb

By Jonathan Samples Posted: Tuesday January 31 2017, 4:53pm

Photograph: CC/Flickr/Mike Mozart

Starting in February, Chicago-area residents really will be able to go to Hooters just for the wings. Clearwater, Florida-based Hooters Management Corp. announced on Tuesday that it will open a fast-casual version of the classic restaurant, called Hoots, A Hooters Joint, in nearby Cicero, Illinois.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the restaurant will feature a full-service bar and an abbreviated menu in a 2,800-square-foot space, located at 2201 S Cicero Avenue. The scaled-down eatery will offer Hooters' classic chicken wings but do away with the waitstaff uniform of orange short shorts and tight white tank tops that helped popularize the full-service restaurant. Also, unlike Hooters, Hoots will employ both male and female servers.

The company stated that the very first Hoots restaurant is expected to open in mid-February. If you're looking for the authentic Hooters experience, the chain has an outpost in River North at 660 N Wells Street—it even takes reservations.

Jonathan Samples
By Jonathan Samples 125 Posts

Jon is an assistant editor, blogs, at Time Out Chicago. He once ran down a mountain to escape a lightning storm. Follow him on Twitter @strikechords.

