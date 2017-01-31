Hooters is launching its first fast-casual restaurant in a Chicago suburb

Starting in February, Chicago-area residents really will be able to go to Hooters just for the wings. Clearwater, Florida-based Hooters Management Corp. announced on Tuesday that it will open a fast-casual version of the classic restaurant, called Hoots, A Hooters Joint, in nearby Cicero, Illinois.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the restaurant will feature a full-service bar and an abbreviated menu in a 2,800-square-foot space, located at 2201 S Cicero Avenue. The scaled-down eatery will offer Hooters' classic chicken wings but do away with the waitstaff uniform of orange short shorts and tight white tank tops that helped popularize the full-service restaurant. Also, unlike Hooters, Hoots will employ both male and female servers.

The company stated that the very first Hoots restaurant is expected to open in mid-February. If you're looking for the authentic Hooters experience, the chain has an outpost in River North at 660 N Wells Street—it even takes reservations.

