How much will the Metra fare increases cost you?

The Metra Board of Directors approved across the board fare hikes in November to help pay for a backlog of capital improvement projects. On Wednesday, the price hikes went into effect, affecting every fare type on all Metra routes.

The commuter rail service increased the cost of one-way tickets by 25 cents, 10-ride tickets by $2.75 and monthly passes by $11.75. In all, the fare increases are expected to generate $16.1 million for Metra, which says it needs $11.7 billion over the next decade, or $1.2 billion annually, to address “an extensive backlog of capital projects and needs.”

If you’re wondering exactly how the fare increases will affect you, here’s how much it will cost for a full-fare ticket from Chicago to some surrounding areas.

Oak Park: one way ($4), 10-ride ($36), monthly pass ($114)

Cicero: one way ($4), 10-ride ($36), monthly pass ($114)

Evanston: one way ($5.25), 10-ride ($47.25), monthly pass ($149.75)

Elmhurst: one way ($6), 10-ride ($54), monthly pass ($171)

Lemont: one way ($6.50), 10-ride ($58.50), monthly pass ($185.25)

Downers Grove: one way ($6.50), 10-ride ($58.50), monthly pass ($185.25)

Naperville: one way ($7), 10-ride ($63), monthly pass ($199.50)

Libertyville: one way ($8), 10-ride ($72), monthly pass ($228)

Joliet: one way ($8), 10-ride ($72), monthly pass ($228)

Kenosha: one-way ($9.75), 10-ride ($87.75), monthly pass ($278)

Check out this video of the agency's 2017 budget presentation to see Metra officials explain the fare increases.

