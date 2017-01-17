Indulge in extra Garrett Popcorn for free this Thursday

Oh Garrett Popcorn, how we love to indulge in a big bag of Garrett Mix and get sticky, cheesy fingers—it may be the biggest guilty pleasure we have as Chicagoans. And you keep enabling us—how can we resist? This Thursday (National Popcorn Day, for those of you who can't resist a good food holiday), Garrett will upgrade our medium bags of Garrett Mix to a large at no extra charge. Just show up to any Garrett Popcorn location (see below) on Thursday, January 19 and enjoy your upgrade (one per customer) for free.

Those of you outside of the city, you won't be left hanging either. Use the code THANKYOU17 to get a cheaper Signature Blue Tin of Garrett Mix for $29.95 and free shipping.

27 W Jackson Blvd

625 N Michigan Ave

600 E Grand Ave (Navy Pier)

4 E Madison St

26 W Randolph St

500 W Madison St (Citigroup Center, 2nd floor)

835 N Michigan Ave (Water Tower Place)

151 N Michigan Ave (Millennium Park Plaza)

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza (Merchandise Mart, 2nd floor food court)

737 E 87th St

Both O'Hare Airport locations, Terminal 1, Concourse B and Terminal 3, Concourse H

5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg (Woodfield Mall)

