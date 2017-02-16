Indulge in sweets at our Treat Yo' Self event

Ready for an afternoon of desserts and pampering? You'll get to chow down on cookies, ice cream and more confections, plus get a psychic reading or chair massage and more at Time Out Chicago's second annual Treat Yo' Self. Sample some of the city's most popular treats, from warm cookie hot fudge sundaes to almond cake soaked in espresso syrup. Satisfy your sweet tooth and squeeze in some pampering all in one spot. Need more convincing? Check out what went down at last year's Treat Yo' Self. Choose from three sessions (11:30am–1:30pm, 2–4pm or 4:30–6:30pm) on Sunday, March 5 at Architectural Artifacts. What's a better way to cap off the weekend? Get your tickets here.

Treats will be provided by:

Bake Chicago

Cookie Spin

Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park

Julius Meinl Coffee Bar & Patisserie

Katherine Anne Confections

Osteria Langhe

and more

Your ticket gets you:

A dessert tasting from all participating restaurants

One complimentary beer from DryHop Brewers and Corridor Brewery & Provisions

Chair massages from LISA App

Psychic readings from Chicago's Spiritual Boutique

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.