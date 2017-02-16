Indulge in sweets at our Treat Yo' Self event

Ready for an afternoon of desserts and pampering? You'll get to chow down on cookies, ice cream and more confections, plus get a psychic reading or chair massage and more at Time Out Chicago's second annual Treat Yo' Self. Sample some of the city's most popular treats, from warm cookie hot fudge sundaes to almond cake soaked in espresso syrup. Satisfy your sweet tooth and squeeze in some pampering all in one spot. Need more convincing? Check out what went down at last year's Treat Yo' Self. Choose from three sessions (11:30am–1:30pm, 2–4pm or 4:30–6:30pm) on Sunday, March 5 at Architectural Artifacts. What's a better way to cap off the weekend? Get your tickets here.
Treats will be provided by:
- Bake Chicago
- Cookie Spin
- Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park
- Julius Meinl Coffee Bar & Patisserie
- Katherine Anne Confections
- Osteria Langhe
- and more
Your ticket gets you:
- A dessert tasting from all participating restaurants
- One complimentary beer from DryHop Brewers and Corridor Brewery & Provisions
- Chair massages from LISA App
- Psychic readings from Chicago's Spiritual Boutique
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ