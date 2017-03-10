International Tom Hanks Day is the thanks-giving he deserves

You don't have to wait until The Circle hits theaters next month to celebrate the greatness of Tom Hanks. On April 1, fans of the acting legend will mark the 14th annual International Tom Hanks Day—a totally legit holiday that celebrates all things T.Hanks and raises money for the star's favorite charity, Lifeline Energy.

Chicago native Kevin Turk and friends at Western Michigan University started the annual celebration in Kalamazoo in 2004. The "whimsical cult gathering" is now held in cities around the globe, and Chicago is once again getting in on the action. This year's event will take place from noon to 5pm at Lincoln Hall, where past International Tom Hanks Days have been held.

The event will feature music, games, specially priced food and drink items, the chance to win Tom Hanks memorabilia and movie screenings, of course. There is a suggested donation of $10 (after all, this is a fundraiser) and raffle tickets will be sold for prizes donated by the man himself—past swag has included autographed Forrest Gump posters and Wilson volleyballs. All proceeds will benefit Lifeline Energy, a nonprofit based in Cape Town, South Africa, that works to improve the lives of people living in sub-Saharan countries through assorted technologies and eco-friendly initiatives. Round up some of your closest bosom buddies and join the Hanks ranks.

