Jeni's celebrates its newest location with free scoops this week

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Monday July 31 2017, 9:56am

Jeni's wildberry lavender cone

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams continues its quest for world domination with a new location in Old Town (1419 N Wells St). The shop quietly opened last week, marking Chicago's fourth iteration of the Ohio-based gourmet ice cream boutique. Per founder Jeni Britton Bauer's tradition, the new store will dole out free scoops to christen the space—or something like that—on Thursday, August 3 from 7 to 11pm. The first 50 people in line will also nab a swag bag. Plus, you can meet the ice cream queen herself, as Britton Bauer will be on hand for the occasion. In the meantime, take a look inside the new Old Town location. 

