Jewel-Osco has introduced a creepy new mascot named JoJo

A grocery store doesn't really need a mascot (you're going there to buy food, not to be entertained), but Illinois-based chain Jewel-Osco has debuted a fuzzy, red cyclops named JoJo that will "help kids go grocery shopping for fresh fruits, tasty vegetables and other healthy items." The perpetually-smiling one-eyed monster looks like a rejected character design from Disney's Monsters Inc. movies—frankly, it seems more likely to frighten kids than to encourage them to eat an apple.

JoJo is being launched alongside a new card for kids, which will allow them to get a free piece of fruit (and occasionally a free cookie) when they visit Jewel-Osco stores. A costumed version of the character has already appeared at special events in Jewel stores, including the opening of the chain's latest location in Old Town.

Reactions to the mascot on Jewel-Osco's official blog have been mixed, with one commenter calling JoJo "terrifying looking" and another remarking that "JOJO isn’t scary at all compared to some of the customers walking the aisles."

At least JoJo has the decency to wear something that resembles pants—the same can't be said for the much-maligned Clark the Cub mascot.

