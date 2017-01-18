  • Blog
Joseph Anthony Foronda to lead ‘American Hwangap’ cast

By Kris Vire Posted: Wednesday January 18 2017, 12:32pm

Joseph Anthony Foronda, center, with (clockwise from top left) Cheryl Hamada, Helen Soo Lee, Jin Kim and Gordon Chow

Halcyon Theatre and A-Squared Theatre Workshop have announced casting for their co-production of American Hwangap. The Midwest premiere of the 2009 play by Lloyd Suh will be led by Joseph Anthony Foronda as an estranged father who suddenly reappears in his family’s lives.

Min Suk Chun, played by Foronda, abandoned his family in Texas 15 years earlier to return to South Korea, but shows back up on the eve of his hwangap, or 60th birthday, a traditional milestone in Korean culture. Cheryl Hamada will play Min Suk’s ex-wife, with Gordon Chow, Jin Kim and Helen Soo Lee as their adult children. Helen Young will direct the production, which runs February 24 to April 1 at Halcyon Theatre’s resident space at Albany Park’s Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events.

