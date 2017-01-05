Krispy Kreme makes super sweet return to Chicago area

Goodbye New Year’s resolutions, hello Krispy Kreme—the notoriously addictive glazed doughnuts are heading back to Chicago. The first of eight planned Krispy Kreme locations in the Chicago metropolitan area is set to open in the south suburbs later this month, putting nutritionists and waistlines on notice.

Located in Homewood, the store will be the first Krispy Kreme to operate in Chicagoland since the chain's last store closed in late 2012. The grand opening is set for January 10, and to celebrate the store will give the first 12 customers a dozen glazed doughnuts each week for an entire year. Customers 13 through 100 will get a dozen doughnuts each month for a full year.

In June 2015, Krispy Kreme announced that it signed a development agreement with Chicagoland Restaurants LLC to open eight locations in Cook County, including one in downtown Chicago. “There’s a high demand for Krispy Kreme in the greater Chicagoland area,” Krispy Kreme’s vice president of U.S. franchise development, Patricia Perry, said in a press release announcing the partnership.

Franchisee Chicagoland Restaurants is expected to open two additional Krispy Kreme stores in the suburbs in 2017, according to the Daily Southtown, but hasn’t revealed where they will be located. Carlos Larcada, of Chicagoland Restaurants, told the newspaper that a second south suburban store closer to the city of Chicago is in the works.

