‘La Havana Madrid’ will transfer to the Goodman Theatre in July

Sandra Delgado’s La Havana Madrid, a fondly rendered tribute to a Lakeview Latinx nightclub and the new immigrants to which it catered in the 1960s and ’70s, will get a new life with a summer remount in the Goodman’s Owen Theatre.

Delgado’s play, which opened in a Teatro Vista production at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre in April, quickly sold out its seven-week run there. It subsequently played another two weeks at Logan Square/Hermosa’s Miracle Center. You can read my four-star review here.

Most of the original cast will return for the Goodman run, including Delgado herself as the club singer and guiding spirit who shares the play’s name. Also returning are Tommy Rivera-Vega, Marvin Quijada, Mike Oquendo, Donovan Diaz and Krystal Ortiz, as well as backing band Carpacho y Su Super Combo, led by Roberto “Carpacho” Marin. (Actors Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel and Phoebe González are otherwise engaged; their roles will be recast.)

La Havana Madrid will run July 21 to August 20 in the Owen; tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 28 at the Goodman’s website.

