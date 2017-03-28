LeBron James might be the reason you're waiting even longer for an Au Cheval burger today

Everyone knows that Chicago is #blessed when it comes to burgers, with Au Cheval regularly landing at the top of must-eat lists. That's probably why Cleveland Cavaliers player and basketball legend LeBron James is reportedly hanging out at the popular West Loop spot today.

Apparently @KingJames is at @AuCheval, screwing up wait times. Be warned if you're trying to scratch that burger itch today. — Peter Frost (@peterfrost) March 28, 2017

You may remember that the Cleveland native had to wear Cubs gear to the United Center to make good on a bet with Bulls player and former teammate Dwyane Wade after the Cubs' World Series win. We're just glad that LeBron is enjoying himself while he's in town with the Cavs for a match-up against the Bulls on Thursday night, even if it means we might have to wait a little longer to eat that delicious burger.

We're not sure what the basketball star dined on during his visit, but we can all hope he went for our favorite—Brendan Sodikoff's double cheeseburger, served with cheese, dijonnaise, pickles and a knife to hold it all together. While he's there, we'd also recommend he pick up some of those fries with mornay sauce, garlic aioli and a fried egg (they'll keep you coming back to Chicago, LeBron).

