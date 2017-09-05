MCL Chicago, the city's premiere musical comedy theater, will shutter this winter

Days are numbered for Chicago’s home to the most “theater kid” kind of theater kid. MCL Chicago, the Lakeview theater dedicated to musical comedy, announced today that it will cease operations on March 1, 2018. Shows will run until January 31.

The Sheffield Avenue performance space was founded in July 2014 with a simple goal: provide a home for excellent musical comedy. Over its three-year run, MCL (known unofficially as Musical Comedy Live) hosted dozens of musical sketch, improv, standup and burlesque opera productions.

You have a few months left to catch one of MCL's final performances. Here's what to see now through January:

Rookie of the Year The Musical (Thursdays, Sept 7–Oct 26)

Picture It! A Golden Girls Musical (Fridays and Saturdays, Sept 15–Oct 7)

Private Dicks: The Improvised Musical Noir (Tuesdays, Sept 19–Oct 31)

Gotcha Covered: All-Stars! (Saturdays, Oct 14–21)

Gotch Her Back: A Fundraising Female Variety Show (second Monday of the month)

Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas: ​A​ ​Die​ ​Hard​ ​Christmas​ ​Musical ​(Fridays​ ​and Saturdays, ​Nov 17–Jan ​13)

A few more short runs may be added to the schedule, though those are unconfirmed.

Over the last three years, MCL has provided a space dedicated to interdisciplinary experimentation in Lakeview, attracting a group of energetic performers and creators with animated artistic visions. This departure will certainly leave a hole in the Chicago comedy world.