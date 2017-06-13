MillerCoors will donate to local LGBTQ nonprofits when you drink at Chicago gay bars

Every Miller Lite you drink at one of 19 Chicago gay bars this summer will put a few cents in the pocket of a local LGBTQ nonprofit. MillerCoors, the megabrewer that has its U.S. headquarters in the Loop, will contribute up to $35,000 to organizations including the Center on Halsted, Chicago House and the AIDS Foundation of Chicago via its Tap Into Change Program.

The brewer’s corporate giving program will direct 15 cents to LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS groups from every MillerCoors product sold at the 19 participating businesses, now through August 31. The bars include Big Chicks, Big Jim’s, Charlie’s, the Closet, Crew Bar and Grill, D.S. Tequila Company, the Glenwood, Little Jim’s, minibar, the North End, Progress Bar, Pub 626, R Public House, Roscoe’s, Scot’s, Sidetrack, the SoFo Tap, Spyners and Touche.

The list of beneficiaries, in addition to those named above, includes About Face Theatre, Affinity, American Veterans for Equal Rights, Care for Real, Fred Says, Howard Brown Health, Illinois Safe Schools Alliance, Kaleidoscope, the Legacy Project, TPAN, Vital Bridges (Heartland Health Outreach) and YEPP.

MillerCoors counts among its brands Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel and Redd’s, as well as imports Peroni, Pilsner Urquell and Grolsch.

