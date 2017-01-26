Navy Pier is bringing speed dating to the Centennial Wheel

Looking for love in all the wrong places? Consider making your next love connection 200 feet in the air during a truly unique Valentine’s Day event at Navy Pier. On February 9, local singles are invited to step out of their comfort zones and onto the Centennial Wheel for a speed dating event unlike any other.

During the event, one to two couples will board each cabin on the Ferris wheel and spend one-full rotation getting to know their potential next partner. Afterwards, they will move on to the subsequent gondola for their next date. The event runs from 7 to 9pm, with a special cocktail reception in the Tiny Tavern during the first hour. Valentine's Day-themed drink specials and appetizers will be included with the $40 admission.

Participants lucky enough to find love (and even those who don’t) will also get a head start on their second date. Each person who attends the speed dating event will receive a Navy Pier date package during the month of February, which includes a ride aboard the Odyssey cruise ship, special dinner offers at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Riva Crab House, and a complimentary ticket to the Chicago Flower & Garden Show (held March 18–26 at Navy Pier).

Space is limited for speed dating on the Centennial Wheel, and interested singles can register now online.

