Neo-Futurists announce ‘Too Much Light’ successor: ‘The Infinite Wrench’

After two months of experimentation and collaboration, the Neo-Futurists of Chicago, New York City and San Francisco are ready to debut their new late-night show. The Infinite Wrench will open in all three cities this Friday, March 3.

The Infinite Wrench replaces the long-running Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind but retains the basic structure: a dynamic slate of 30 very short, first-person plays performed in 60 minutes. Too Much Light closed at the end of 2016 after founder Greg Allen pulled the rights to the Chicago show. What exactly has changed from the previous show’s trappings and traditions? You’ll have to line up outside the Neo-Futurarium to find out.

