New CBS sitcom 'Superior Donuts' has Chicago flavor

From Do-Rite to Stan’s and Doughnut Vault, Chicago has a pretty reputable donut scene. On Thursday, CBS will premiere a new sitcom that, despite being filmed in Los Angeles, promises not to glaze over its Chicago roots.

Superior Donuts is based on Tracy Letts’ Broadway play of the same name, which premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre in 2008. The series is set in Uptown and follows donut shop owner Arthur Przybyszewski (Judd Hirsch) and newly hired go-getter Franco Wicks (Jermaine Fowler) as they navigate the donut business and their generational differences.

In an interview with the Sun-Times, Fowler said Superior Donuts is “so Chicago.” That’s because several of the show's actors, such as David Koechner, have spent much of their careers in the Windy City, while the show’s executive producer, Bob Daily and numerous writers are from Chicago. “So, we have a wealth of Chicago knowledge and experience to infuse the scripts with,” Fowler told the paper.

Superior Donuts premiers Thursday at 7:30pm on CBS 2 Chicago, but its regular night and time is Monday at 8pm.

