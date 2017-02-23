New renderings unveiled of proposed 11-story apartment complex in Uptown

New renderings of a proposed 11-story apartment building in Uptown were released this week by 46th Ward Ald. James Cappleman. Developer CRG Real Estate Solutions initially sought to construct an 8-story, 147-unit apartment building at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Wilson Avenue, but altered their proposal after receiving feedback from the Chicago Department of Planning and Development and the Uptown United community organization.

In addition to three additional floors, other changes include reducing the amount of retail space from 7,273 square feet in the initial design to 5,500 square feet in the updated plan and increasing the total number of parking spaces to 38. The renderings also show a new open design that features green roofs on the second and 12th floors. Cappleman announced updates to the project on Wednesday in the 46th Ward newsletter.

CRG Real Estate Solutions is requesting a zoning change for the site of the proposed mixed-use development (975 W Wilson Ave). Cappleman’s office said it will hold a meeting with the Clarendon Park Neighbor’s Association to review the proposal. The next zoning and development committee meeting is scheduled for 7pm on February 27 at Weiss Memorial Hospital, 4646 N Marine Dr.

Courtesy CRG Real Estate Solutions

Courtesy CRG Real Estate Solutions

Courtesy CRG Real Estate Solutions

