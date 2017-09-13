Obama reveals plans to host a fall summit, youth training in Chicago

Former president Barack Obama took to YouTube Wednesday morning to announce a series of events that will take place in Chicago this fall. The Obama Foundation Summit (October 31 and November 1) and a youth training day (October 14) will kickstart programming for the forthcoming Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

The summit will gather local, national and international leaders for a “two-day immersive event in Chicago.” Attendees will be able to “exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world.” There’s no word yet on whether or not the summit will be open to the public.

The Obama Foundation will also host a series of Training Days in three cities, including Chicago, to “energize young people—particularly those who are not yet engaged in civic life.” The one-day session invites 150 young people ages 18 to 24 to gather and learn how to effect change in their communities. The foundation will tap leaders from local colleges, churches and youth organizations to lead the training.

Finally, the foundation is seeking a class of 20 “Fellows” to shape the program and engage in hands-on training and leadership development. These people are rising stars in their community, civic innovators and “good humans.” Fellowship applications close on October 6.

While dates are set for most events, locations, times and further details haven't been revealed. As a sign-off, Obama did hint at more programming announcements coming soon to a YouTube channel near you: “In the weeks and months ahead, we’ll be kicking off more initiatives and opportunities for people like you to get involved with the Obama Foundation’s mission. That mission is simple: We want to inspire and empower people to change the world. And we hope you’ll be a part of it.”