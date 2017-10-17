Only one month until the return of Christkindlmarket

If you're already craving gourmet pretzels, mugs of glühwein and Austrian strudel, you're in luck. Chicago's annual Christkindlmarket opens one month from today, on Friday, November 17 at 11am.

We're only four weeks away from the return of the massive open-air market, which annually sets up shop in Daley Plaza. If you've never attended before, you're missing out on one of Chicago's most hallowed holiday traditions. More than 50 food and beverage vendors offer a variety of authentic German and European novelties to eat, drink and buy (check out some of last year's best offerings). From handcrafted ornaments and nutcrackers to Leberkäse sausages and wiener schnitzel sandwiches, the magical holiday village has something for everyone.

If you're a Christkindlmarket veteran, start counting down the days until you can sip a mug under the gaze of the Picasso sculpture.

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.