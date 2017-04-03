Oriole's Noah Sandoval is among Food & Wine's best new chefs

Here in Chicago, we're fully aware of the amazing work chef Noah Sandoval is doing at Oriole, the latest fine-dining destination to hit West Loop. (Heck, we even gave the place a rare five-star review.) But a little national recognition doesn't hurt the cause. On Monday, Sandoval was named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs in America in 2017.



The annual list recognizes the country's most talented and innovative newcomers; it's based on nominations from food writers, restaurant critics and industry experts. Sandoval was joined by 11 other world-class cooks on the publication's 29th annual list, including Val Cantu (Californios in San Francisco), Yoshi Okai (Otoko in Austin, Texas) and Angie Mar (The Beatrice Inn in New York). Over the years, the honor has graced other notable Chicago chefs such as Rick Bayless (1988), Grant Achatz (2002), Stephanie Izard (2011) and Iliana Regan (2016).



As for Food & Wine's assessment, the magazine notes that Sandoval is "a chef with gob-smacking vision, who convinced us in the space of 16 sublime courses, that the country’s best new fine dining experience can be found up a freight elevator at the end of a West Loop alleyway. Noah’s high-wire wanderings toggle confidently between Japan, Italy and beyond..."



On Tuesday, Food & Wine will host a party for the 2017 winners in New York. And while the these top new chefs party in the Big Apple, you can head over to Oriole and taste for yourself why Sandoval's dishes earned him a place on one of the culinary world’s most prestigious lists.

