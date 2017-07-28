  • Blog
Parson’s Chicken & Fish is looking at a second location in Lincoln Park

By Kris Vire Posted: Friday July 28 2017, 4:36pm

Photograph: Clayton Hauck
Parson's Chicken & Fish

By this time next year, you could be enjoying Parson’s Negroni slushies, fried chicken and oysters in Lincoln Park. Land and Sea Dept., the team behind Logan Square favorite Parson’s Chicken & Fish (not to mention Longman & Eagle, Lost Lake, Cherry Circle Room and other mainstays of our lives), is eyeing a property at 2435 N Halsted St as a potential second location for Parson’s.

43rd Ward Ald. Michele Smith told residents via email today that she will hold a community meeting on Monday, July 31, to discuss the proposed zoning change that would be required for the property, a former auto shop now standing empty just north of the Fullerton and Lincoln intersection. Chicagoist got confirmation from Land and Sea Dept. that they’re seeking to take over the space and open a second Parson’s in 2018. As long as there’s room for a patio, we’ll meet you there next summer.

By Kris Vire 517 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

