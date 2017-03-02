Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is offering free admission in March

Escape to the outdoors this month at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, which is offering Illinois residents free entry every Thursday in March. During "suggested donation Thursdays," guests will have access to more than 15 nature and science exhibits, including the Judy Istock Butterfly Haven, at no cost.

A lineup of special events throughout the month of March will give you even more incentive to take advantage of these free admission days.

March 2: Electric Neil hosts a high-energy sing-along that is educational and lots of fun.

March 9: Join the "Look-In Lab" for a live animal feeding to discover how the museum's animal experts feed various species of frogs and toads.

March 16: See newly emerged butterflies take their first flight into the Judy Istock Butterfly Haven.

March 23: Step into "Surface Tension," a photography exhibit that explores Lake Michigan's two sides—a vast natural wonder and a valuable resource besieged by pollution and other threats.

March 30: Be among the first to visit "Our House"—the museum’s self-produced exhibit that looks at how homes interact with the world of nature.

For even more free fun at Chicago institutions, check out our free museum days guide.

