Photos from the Chicago Flower & Garden Show at Navy Pier

The Chicago Flower & Garden Show at Navy Pier helps usher in spring every year with gorgeous displays, how-to workshops and interactive opportunities for kids and adults. This year's show, with the theme “Chicago’s Blooming,” celebrates the city’s neighborhoods and cultural institutions and the 170-year history of the Flower & Garden Show itself, dating back to the Chicago Horticultural Society’s first Exhibition of Fruits and Flowers in 1847. We visited opening weekend of the 2017 show to check out the sights—you can too, through March 26.
