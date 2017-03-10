Pitchfork Music Festival unveils its full 2017 lineup

Just last week we learned that LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest and Solange would be headlining Pitchfork Music Festival 2017. Today, we learned the rest of this year's lineup (again, delivered via a Facebook Live video of a mural being painted) and we're already looking forward to another long weekend in Union Park.

The big news is that Pitchfork has expanded its Friday lineup, achieving parity with Saturday and Sunday—previously, Fridays at Pitchfork began later in the afternoon and sported a smaller lineup of bands. There are a bunch of returning acts on the Friday lineup, including David Longstreth's revived incarnation of his indie rock project the Dirty Projectors, Detroit rapper Danny Brown and former Sonic Youth frontman Thurston Moore.

Saturday sports the most varied lineup of the weekend, with sets from English singer-songwriter PJ Harvey, former Chicagoan Angel Olsen and funk legend George Clinton at the top of the bill. The day is rounded out by performances from synthesizer wizards SURVIVE (the group behind the Stranger Things soundtrack), frequent Chance the Rapper collaborator Francis and the Lights and hip-hop producer Madlib.

As is tradition at Pitchfork, Sunday's lineup contains the highest concentration of hip-hop and R&B artists, including MC Joey Purp, soulful singer-songwriter Jamila Woods and Tennessee rapper Isaiah Rashad. The day also features some rock bands (reunited shoegazers Ride and New Jersey indie act Pinegrove) and electronic acts (Australian electro duo the Avalanches and psychedelic sound-maker Nicholas Jaar).

Now that you know who's playing, it's time to decide between a three-day pass ($175) or single-day tickets ($75). If you really want to treat yourself, the festival is also selling VIP tickets (called Pitchfork +PLUS) for the first time this year—you'll have to shell out $365 for access to exclusive food, drinks, viewing areas, air-conditioned bathrooms and more.

Take a look at the full lineup below and try not to think about the inevitable schedule conflicts that will arise throughout the weekend.

Friday, July 14

LCD Soundsystem

Dirty Projectors

Danny Brown

Thurston Moore

Vince Staples

Arca

Kamaiyah

Hiss Golden Messenger

Frankie Cosmos

William Tyler

D∆WN

Priests

Madame Gandhi



Saturday, July 15

A Tribe Called Quest

PJ Harvey

Angel Olsen

The Feelies

George Clinton

Mitski

Madlib

Arab Strap

S U R V I V E

Francis and the Lights

Weyes Blood

Jeff Rosenstock

Cherry Glazerr

Vagabon



Sunday, July 16

Solange

Nicolas Jaar

The Avalanches

Ride

American Football

Isaiah Rashad

Hamilton Leithauser

Pinegrove

Jamila Woods

Colin Stetson

Derrick Carter

Joey Purp

NE-HI

Kilo Kish

