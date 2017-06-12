Prop Thtr takes up the anarchic mantle of Abbie Fest

Mary-Arrchie Theatre Co. closed its doors last August with the 28th annual Abbie Hoffman Died For Our Sins Festival. A three-day, round-the-clock hodgepodge of fringe performance, Abbie Fest (as it was colloquially known) originated as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Woodstock; it was presided over every year by Mary-Arrchie artistic director Rich Cotovsky in character as Abbie Hoffman as the namesake radical activist and Yippie founder.

With Mary-Arrchie out (and with Cotovsky’s blessing), Prop Thtr is keeping Abbie Fest’s spirit alive with its first Yippie Fest, taking place August 18 to 20 at Prop’s Avondale space. Artist applications are being accepted now at yippiefest.com for “works of theater, music, comedy, puppetry, dance, performance art, film and more” ranging from five to 45 minutes in length; all applications will be considered, organizers say, and “pretty much anything will be approved.”

