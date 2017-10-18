Quiote's basement mezcal bar gets a new name, menu overhaul

'Tis the season to curl up somewhere cozy with copious amounts of booze, and we have just the place to do it. The guys behind Quiote in Logan Square are giving their subterranean bar a facelift. As of tonight, the basement speakeasy, which we've always referred to as "the mezcal spot below Quiote," will finally get its own identity: Todos Santos.

The new stand-alone concept is led by mezcal expert Jay Schroeder (Mezcaleria Las Flores), who revamped the menu and stocked the bar with funky new glassware (think clay pots, painted mugs and wooden cups). There are seven new cocktails on offer, including the Check My SoundCloud with Sotol por Siempre, ancho chili liqueur, amaro, absinthe, fresh lmeon, hoja santa salt and cinnamon. All cocktails ring up at $12, and Schroeder will be switching up the menu quarterly to accentuate seasonal ingredients. Check out a few of the current cocktails below.

